Terry Fox Run needs volunteers

The annual Terry Fox Run is looking for volunteers to help with upcoming event

Langley’s Terry Fox committee is in desperate need of volunteers to ensure their annual run happens this September.

The run is in its 10th year in Langley and has seen a drop in volunteers over the last few. Rainy weather has also contributed to a decline in participants.

READ MORE: “Terry Fox ran through rain, so can we…”

Margaret McGuire-Grout, chair of Terry Fox Run organization committee, said “the original Langley run, which took shape after the Marathon of Hope in 1980, ended in the early 1990s. Nearly two decades later, it started back up in 2010 with the interest and help of new volunteers.”

After five years of leading the commitee, McGuire-Grout is stepping down with Danette Haar currently serving as co-chair. She says people moving away from Langley or becoming too busy to help seems to be their biggest struggle.

Now, the committee is simply stretched too thin.

“We want to try and have more people involved so all the volunteers don’t have so many tasks to do.”

The committee’s work begins in early spring to bring together one big moment every year; 1, 5, and 10 kilometre runs for people to raise money and fight against cancer.

‘We need people to run the registration desk on run day, operate the volunteer database, and contact them before the event.”

At this stage in the year, volunteer positions require just a few hours a week to process participants and start getting businesses interested in helping out or displaying posters.

McGuire-Grout said people should not feel overwhelmed if they are hesitant to start. “The goal for this year is to really have new people interested come out and watch the process.”

The run itself takes place on Sept. 15, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The event, anually held in Douglas Park, is when the bulk volunteer duties would come into play to ensure the day goes smoothly.

Timing is signficant as next year will mark the 40th Anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

“I don’t want to see it die,” McGuire-Grout said. “I would love to see it continue.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is asked to email terryfoxlangley@yahoo.com or visit Terry Fox Run Langley for more details.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Margaret McGuire-Grout and volunteers facillitate the annual Terry Fox Run September 2018 (Langley Advance Times Files)

Previous story
Langley school celebrates 110-year milestone

Just Posted

Langley school celebrates 110-year milestone

Langley Secondary is hosting a special public celebration Saturday to recognize its long history

Fort Langley father-son trio ‘tri’ to raise funds for cancer

Langley City hosts the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon this Sunday morning at Al Anderson Memorial Pool

Sports briefs

TWU volleyball player to national team, Taekwondo at LEC, a Rams replay and Thunder take gold

Three Trinity Western athletes join Team Canada

Three local Trinity Western athletes will go to Naples, Italy for the FISU Universiade

Brookswood library restored through community kindness

After years of wear and tear, residents of Brookswood are coming together to refurbish little free library

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Star of the Sea Church

The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Minister of Public Safety calls for coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of B.C. man

Ruled an overdose by Chilliwack RCMP, Corey Scherbey’s parents insist their son was murdered

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Most Read