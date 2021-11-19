A long row of paper flowers and heart line the walkway to the new entrance at Langley Memorial Hospital. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Thanks delivered to Langley’s frontline workers

Hospital doesn’t know who planted messages of appreciation

Langley Memorial staff are grateful for the appreciative gestures that greet them each day as they approach the new hospital entrance.

But it’s still unclear where a row of paper flowers and hearts came from.

A few weeks ago, the thank-you notes appeared mysteriously in front of the hospital, primarily heart-shaped expressions of thanks.

“You are loved, and we are grateful, sheros,” read one note. Another read, “Thank you for all you do,” while another said “Thank You, Merci,” and another read “Gracias.”

Hospital management was asked if they knew the origin of the artwork. After numerous inquiries, the only response back was: “maybe it was done anonymously.”

During the early days of COVID-19, there were various types of artwork, food, cards, and cheers gifted to all the frontline workers at the hospital to say “thank you” for their efforts during the pandemic.

