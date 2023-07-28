That’s a wrap: annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival a big hit

Noxious Obs at the New Orleans-style Mardi Gras strolling parade that opened the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival opening Saturday morning, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A New Orleans-style Mardi Gras strolling parade opened the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival opening Saturday morning, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Music fans filled the front lawn of the community hall in Fort Langley on Saturday, July 22, on day 3 of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Dave Quinn and Karen Zukas are co-founders of the annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, which took place last weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Dal Richard’s Orchestra performed live at the Fort Langley Community Hall to kick-off the Jazz & Arts Festival last weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Organizers of the annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival can rest now after a successful weekend of musical performances.

The festival started on Thursday, July 20 with a tribute to Dal Richard, where his orchestra performed on the second floor of the Fort Langley Community Hall.

That evening, the first night of the Cool Blues Show kicked off and returned the following Friday and Saturday evenings, July 21 and 22.

The evenings delivered non-stop blue performances on two outdoor stages from renowned artists like Ruthie Foster, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, My Son the Hurricane, Cousin Harley, and Emmett Jerome & Hollywood Alberta.

Starting off the Saturday festivities was the New Orleans-style Mardi Gras Strolling Parade led by RazzMaJazz Ensemble and Noxious Obs Society Band. Participants played their trumpets, drums, and tubas from the farmers market to the community hall.

It was a very busy day for festival artistic director Dave Quinn, who was not only handling the administrative chores but was also performing in the parade as well.

The Jazz Alternative Worship Experience (AWE) closed the festival on Sunday evening, July 23, with a musical twist to the Sunday church experience. It was hosted at the United Churches of Langley by Reverend Sophia Ducey.

Throughout the festival various displays of local artists’ work could be observed and purchased.

Karen Zukas, co-founder and executive director of the festival, said it was exciting to see the final details come together and exceed expectations each summer.

“The success of the festival is a credit to the hard work of everyone behind the scenes who work tirelessly around the clock to make sure everything’s in place for a fantastic weekend of music, art, and culture,” she said.

