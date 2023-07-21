That’s a wrap: another succesful Aldergrove Fair

Fast draw event at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of many vendors at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Mason, 9, from Aldergrove, tried a traditional game in the Kids Zone of the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) “Cowboy Church” Sunday morning with Garth (Johannesson) at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove’s Brick Alley Bistro was among the vendors at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Robin McIntosh, Aldergrove Fair president, called this year’s event an incredible success.

“We had great weather, great music, food and beverages, and great people coming in from all over the lower mainland,” McIntosh told the Langley Advance Times.

Attendance over the July 14-16 event was about 11,000, roughly the same as previous years, but organizers noticed a slight increase on Friday and Sunday compared to previous years.

Dog agility competitor at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 16. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

This year’s theme was “I love Aldy (the fair’s cartoon mascot).”

McIntosh said concerns about a possible shortage of volunteers to help run the event were addressed by “an influx at the very end” that made sure there were enough people.

“I think the organization was very smooth,” McIntosh remarked.

“Our team was very well-prepared.”

READ ALSO: Volunteers vital part of Aldergrove Fair reaching 111 years

Soaring temperatures were addressed by a shade tent that kept a “huge portion of the fairgrounds nice and cool,” McIntosh said.

As well, the Township of Langley provided a misting station “where children from all ages gathered throughout the day.”

“This was our 111th year and we received many compliments on the layout of the fair, so that people felt there was so much to see but they still didn’t feel too crowded,” McIntosh summarized.

More pictures from the fair can be viewed online at the Aldergrove Star Facebook page.

Aldergrove