Creative minds, art enthusiasts, and the cultural community of Langley will be on full display around downtown this Saturday, Sept. 28.

The yearly Art Crawl welcomes 16 local artists who will be presenting their work, answering questions, and offering tips around businesses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sampling of artworks and processes has been organized by councillor Rosemary Wallace for the past several years.

It has purposely fallen on this particular weekend to coincide with B.C. Culture Days – a province-wide initiative to get communities connected with their local arts scenes.

Kim Hilton, director of recreation at Langley City, said the main hub for the event will be inside the gymnasium at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres.

“We will have a little brochure people can pick up and entertainment at Timms. People will actually be creating or selling their art, but what’s happening at each place is really up to the artists,” Hilton said.

Additional to Timms Community Centre, people can find artists and events happening at Opus Art Supplies (Langley Mall, 5501 204 St), the Loft Studios (20458 Fraser Hwy), Mac’s Framing (20456 Fraser Hwy), and Ten Thousand Villages (20525 Fraser Hwy).

All art from participating artists will also be displayed in the Cultural Connections Gallery at Langley City Hall from now until Oct. 26, open weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We do a lot with sports in this community, so this rounds everything out with the cultural arts side to give inclusion and diversity,” Hilton said. “The hope is to maybe even bring out the artist you.”

