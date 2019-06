Take a look back into the history books of this community, with this weekly feature

Did you know that during this week in Langley history: In 1939, a posse of hunters pursued a bear that had killed three calves on Glen Valley farms. The bear, described as “bigger than any in Stanley Park” escaped its pursuers. Meanwhile, King George and Queen Elizabeth passed through nearby Fort Langley on their royal tour and drew a crowd of 10,000.

– from the Langley Advance Times archives, a community news source serving Langley since 1931