There will be fewer tree chipping events in Langley this year, but they will occur

Some community groups have been able to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, while others have not

Chad Friesen. leader of the First Walnut Grove Scout troop, added another former Christmas tree to the pile at Walnut Grove Secondary in 2019. This holiday season, the troop will be back, because the school has a long driveway that allows COVID-19 distancing. Some tree chipping events in Langley have had to be cancelled. (Langley Advance Times file)

Gord Field was philosophical.

Usually, his Langley company, Field’s Tree Service, sets up shop in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum to raised funds for cancer research by running Christmas trees through a wood chipper.

This year, they won’t, because, he said, the Township was reluctant to appr0ve the event in the municipal park during the pandemic.

“We’ll see you again next year,” Field advised.

An online listing that suggests Feild’s will be at Derek Doubleday this year was posted in error, he said.

“I think they just assumed we’d be back,” Field commented.

A number of community groups who normally raise funds by helping residents dispose of their trees were looking at cancellations as well, and those who were going to proceed were doing things differently to respect the restrictions on social distancing and crowd size.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A blitz of tree-chipping by Langley residents

However, First Walnut Grove Scout troop will be able to take trees as usual at Walnut Grove Secondary School this year, said scout leader Brent Japp.

“Fortunately, we have a long drive-way,” Japp said, which makes keeping a safe distance a fairly straightforward process.

They are planning to have three “stations” at the school.

One or two people will begin by taking contact info from arrivals, after which vehicles can proceed to the second station to drop off their trees.

“We generally asking people to stay in their cars,” Japp explained.

And the third station will be where people can leave cash donations.

Japp said they will be limiting the volunteers to parents of scouts and older scoots.

“Were going to keep it to five or six people.”

They will be out on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and back a week later on Saturday, Jan. 9 rom 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walnut Grove Secondary School at 8919 Walnut Grove Dr.

Chipping is by donation.

Tree pickup service is also available to Walnut Grove Residents for a minimum donation of $10 per tree by contacting treepickup@1stwalnutgrovescouts.ca or phoning 604-720-4805 to schedule a pickup.

Remember to remove all decorations, tinsel, and flocking.

READ ALSO: Latest COVID restrictions cancels Aldergrove Christmas Light-Up parade

Langley-based “Chipping away at a cure” which raises funds for cancer research will again be taking orders for tree pickups online atchippingawayatacure.com.

Pickup dates are Friday, Jan. 8th, and Sat., January 9.

“As a family, we rent a large moving van and drive it around the community picking up trees from residences of people who have requested a tree pick up,” the website states.

“This is a hassle free, contactless pick up service perfect for those who have mobility issues, those that lack a large vehicle to transport their tree to a tree chipping site, or those that really dislike vacuuming pine needles from their car or truck.”

All donations are made online via the fundraising page on BC Cancer Foundation’s site and 100 per cent goes directly to the foundation. There is no minimum donation required.

Municipal greenwaste is another option.

Both the City and Township will pick up trees with curbside pickup, and the trees will be composted.

Christmas trees should be cut into sections no longer than three feet, bundled, and set out next to the greenwaste container on regular collection day. Remove all decorations, tinsel, and flocking.

People can also take their trees to the Township transfer station. A minimum $10 tipping fee applies.

Most tree-chippi9ng fundraisers take place around the first two weekends of January.

If your group has confirmed dates for a tree chipping event and would like to be listed , please email us.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCommunityCoronavirusLangley