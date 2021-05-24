Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association has introduced an app for park users. (Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association/Facebook)

There’s an app for that: New way to enjoy Langley parks

Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association introduces online tool

Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association (DRBIPA) has introduced a new way to enjoy the community parks.

In partnership with Pacific Parklands Foundation, an app has been developed for DRBIPA as a way for the community to keep up with educational nature videos, participate in online activities, and take part in guided nature walk highlights.

Look for new additions to the guided walk highlights from the association’s Forest Fungi Foray at Derby Reach, Birds Along the Bedford Channel, the Towering Trees of Derby Reach, and Native Plant Species at Derby and Brae.

The app is currently only available to Android users on Google Play, but will soon made available to iOS users, in the Apple App Store, too.

To download the app visit this DRBIPA link.

