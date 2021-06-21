ABA member Veronica Cave dined at Bob’s Bar n’ Grill. (Special to The Star)

Thirty days of shopping local in Aldergrove proves to be 'exciting experiment'

Business association members strictly made all purchases in community from May 15 to June 15

For one month – May 15 to June 15 – five members of the Aldergrove Business Association vowed to strictly shop local.

Every purchase had to be made in Aldergrove as part of the 30 day challenge in attempts to showcase the benefits of supporting the community during difficult times.

Jodi Steeves, president of the ABA, said on average, participants were successful shopping local for 30 days approximately 90 per cent of the time.

“It was actually a lot of fun popping into our local shops for the first time or to say hi to old friends, getting to know new faces and being more aware of shopping local,” Steeves explained. “It only took a few extra minutes researching shops on line and driving around the neighbourhood.”

Steeves shared some fun facts that she picked up along the way like how Home Hardware is pet friendly and give them treats.

READ MORE: Karen Long shops local around Aldergrove

“Otter Co op has so many amazing local foods like Krause Berry Farm pies and Birchwood Dairy ice cream,” she noted. “Pet Junction gives out a free grab bag to new customers. Bob’s Tavern has the best staff and the tuna lettuce wraps are amazing. Bombshell has whipped soaps in eye catching colors, scented candles, the softest tights and funny t-shirts. Aldergrove General is always so helpful.”

A wrap up lunch was held at Brick Alley Bistro to celebrate and go over the pros and cons of the challenge.

“Letting go of long time relationships with businesses outside of Aldergrove (some were 10 years) to give a new business a shot was a bit challenging,” Steeves admitted.

But she assured that the ABA will be holding the 30 challenge once again in the new future as the COVID-19 fog lifts – noting if the dedicated shoppers didn’t arrive to certain stores, they will make sure they get there on the next go round.

People can check out where they visited and find out more on the ABA Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who is making an effort to shop local. You are so important to the local businesses and we appreciate everything you are doing, big or small,” Steeves said. “Every dollar makes a difference.”

ABA member Karen Long purchases fresh Donuts at Brick Alley Bistro. (Special to The Star)

Stephanie Lynn welcomes customers to at Strawberry Hills Hair Care. (Special to The Star)

Karen Long buys a lottery ticket from Shari at Freshco. (Special to The Star)

ABA member Veronica Cave visited the Liberty Tax office in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)

Business association members strictly made all purchases in community from May 15 to June 15

