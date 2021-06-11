Tourism Langley has put together Father’s Day gift boxes that support local businesses and aid the Langley Food Bank. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

This Father’s Day, you can support Langley businesses and aid the Food Bank

Tourism Langley brings back their popular gift boxes

For Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, Tourism Langley has a way to support local businesses and aid the Langley Food Bank through the Langley Fresh Father’s Day Gift Box.

Tourism Langley Executive Director Erinn Kredba said “we’re all looking for something a little ‘outside the box’ to show our appreciation for Dad on Father’s Day. The Langley Fresh Father’s Day Gift Box isn’t just a unique gift idea that the dad or father figure in your life will love. It’s also a chance to support local independent businesses and discover the incredible products they’re making right nearby.”

Each gift box is $60 (tax included), and $5 from every box goes to the Langley Food Bank, which helps hundreds of local families every week.

Products in the box include JD Farms Louisiana Hot Sauce & Gobblin’ Good Turkey Rub, Mangia e Scappa Tre Colore Cavatelli Pasta & Tomato Sauce, THE BOG Riverside Cranberry Farm hot cranberry pepper jelly, and the Tourism Langley 32oz. Growler & Growler Fill gift card which can be redeemed at one of the Township’s breweries.

Optional additions include a $25 or $50 gift card from one of the Township’s golf courses, or a $25 or $50 gift card for the popular Chew on This Tasty Tours.

Langley Fresh Father’s Day Gift Box can be ordered online anytime at tourismlangley.square.site.

Pickup will be available at the Tourism Langley office on the second floor of the new airport administration building at Unit 220 – 5385 216th Street from Monday, June 14, to Friday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tourism Langley has put together Father's Day gift boxes that support local businesses and aid the Langley Food Bank. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
This Father's Day, you can support Langley businesses and aid the Food Bank

Tourism Langley brings back their popular gift boxes

