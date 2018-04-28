Those people in gloves and with garbage bags are cleaning up Langley

In every neighbourhood, people are out picking up litter for Clean Up Langley Day.

Meghan Hellyer picked up a cotton swab on the road in Bedford Landing as she took part in the Township Clean Up on April 28. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The first thing Gina Challenger came across during the Langley Township Clean Up Langley Day was a needle.

The local woman was one of the volunteers out on a drizzly Saturday to help beautify the community.

“I’ve always wanted to help clean up Langley,” she explained. “I just see way too much garbage when I’m out walking.”

She teaches and said it’s still a struggle to get the message out to not litter.

Challenger was pleased that there was relatively little litter in the area of Bedford Landing where she was out on foot as part of the community-wide clean up effort.

Also in the area was Leah Hawley who was pleased to take part after seeing details of the event online.

Teams will be visible around the Township Saturday picking up litter.

While this is a special campaign, the Township has other beautification initiatives including Adopt-A-Programs for streets, parks, trails and creeks where people can help pick up litter up to twice monthly at specified locations.

