Three Langley-area food banks to be visited by convoy delivering donations

10th anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause happening Saturday, April 24

10th-anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause will benefit Aldergrove and Langley food banks. (Special to The Star)

People will be driving across the Lower Mainland to drive out hunger on April 24 – the 10th anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause will see vehicles dropping off donations to 10 different food banks.

Organizer Travis Bowering said there will be three stops in the Langley area including Langley Food Bank, Sources, and Aldergrove Food Bank Society.

“We will be driving upwards of 200 kilometers to make donations at each designated food bank to show, as a car community, we support all of the hard work that the volunteers and staff have been providing to their communities throughout this pandemic affecting us all this past year,” Bowering explained.

There will be an option in each municipality to support local food banks with a donation simple drop-off.

“There are time slots for each food bank of an hour and a half to two hours where people can drive in and drop off their donations from the safety of their vehicles,” he added.

The event has been approved by the Fraser Health Authority and will be COVID-friendly at all food bank locations.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. and depart a half-an-hour later, stopping at food banks to hand off donations.

Langley Food Bank (5768 203 Street) will the convoy arrive at roughly 11:25 a.m., Sources Langley Food Bank (#208-20445 62 Ave) at 11:30 a.m., and Aldergrove Food Bank (27524 Fraser Hwy) at noon.

Other location stops include Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Richmond Food Bank Society, Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank, Archway Community Services Food Bank, Mission Community Services Society Food Bank, Friends In Need Food Bank Ridge Meadows, and Food Bank on Wheels Ridge Meadows/Tri-Cities.

“Whether you can make it to one food bank or 10, please register and know that your donation will be helping a family who may not be able to provide a meal on their table,” Bowering added. “It can literally make a difference in someones life with one meal.”

More details can be found at cruiseforyourcause.org.