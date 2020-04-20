THROUGH YOUR LENS: Langley looks skyward

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

During a recent drive in the countryside, Michele Broadfoot captured a few photos as a “beautiful” pink supermoon as it rose up into the sky along River Road near Fort Langley.

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

Through Your Lens: Newt alert!

and

Through Your Lens: Frost feathers

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

moonPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Kittens sprung to new furever home, after almost a 1.5 years in Langley shelter

Just Posted

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Langley looks skyward

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Kittens sprung to new furever home, after almost a 1.5 years in Langley shelter

A pair of kittens have found a new home, one of many Furry Tail Ending stories out of LAPS

LETTER: Time for a government inquiry into strata insurance hikes

Rules and regulations needed to police the insurers of condos and townhouses: Langley owner

Coffee and conversation served up with Langley MLA

Local business owners are given face time (virtually) with Mary Polak

SLIDESHOW: COVID pandemic reaches Langley

An amateur photographer shares her images of her own community as it copes with the coronavirus

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service further as ridership down 83%

Metro Vancouver transportation authority says its losing $75 million a month due to pandemic

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Most Read