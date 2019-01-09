Ticket deadline approaching for Millionaire Home Lottery

One of the grand prizes for the 2018 Millionaire Lottery is located in South Surrey’s Grandview Heights. (Contributed photo)

There are only a few days left to purchase tickets for the 2018 Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery fundraiser, which features luxury homes packages across the province.

Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Foundation announced Tuesday that the final deadline to purchase tickets for the Millionaire Lottery is midnight, Friday.

The lottery has grand prize luxury homes in South Surrey, White Rock, Tsawwassen, Vancouver, Sidney, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Sooke or an option to take $2.7 million in cash instead.

Money raised goes to funding research, advancing specialized adult health care and purchasing medical equipment for VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

“VGH is the province’s largest and most specialized health referral centre for adults, and every year they provide over 600,000 people across B.C. with urgent care,” UBC Hospital Foundation president Barbara Grantham said.

“VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation depends on the funds that the Millionaire Lottery raises through community support to pay for research that can lead to new discoveries in patient care.”

Millionaire Lottery tickets are 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 for $250 and 25 for $500.

To date, the Millionaire Lottery has raised over $50 million for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.millionairelottery.com, or by calling 604-602-5848.