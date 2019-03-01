Tickets now available for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Cecelia Reekie announced as guest speaker at event in Abbotsford

Shown here are the 2018 recipients of the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards. Tickets are now available for this year’s event, taking place March 14 in Abbotsford.

Cecelia Reekie, a champion for truth and reconciliation, will speak at the 16th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on March 14.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which recognizes organizations and individuals that embrace the diversity and inclusion in the community.

As a proud member of the Haisla Nation, Reekie will weave her personal story of “walking in two worlds” as an adoptee.

She believes that Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians need to find a way to understand the truth about our shared history.

Past speakers at the awards night have talked about various forms of cultural diversity, including from abilities, ethnicity, gender, age, race, religion, sexual-orientation or socio-economic background.

There are 66 nominees up for the six different award categories. The evening will feature an ethnically diverse dinner buffet, entertainment and remarks from emcee Fred Lee, Vancouver’s “Man About Town”.

Abbotsford Community Services presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Previous winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community.

In addition to the existing Champion of Diversity award for individuals, a new award will recognize a Youth Champion of Diversity.

The awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, March 14 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at diversityawards.ca or by calling 604-308-5673.