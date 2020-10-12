Tide turns for turkeys at Aldergrove sanctuary

It’s about feeding turkeys, not eating turkeys this Thanksgiving at the Happy Herd rescue facility

Tide turns for a few turkeys this Thanksgiving Day.

A volunteer at the Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary in Aldergrove fed the birds a Thanksgiving meal this weekend.

While many were feasting on a turkey with family and friends, volunteers at the animal shelter celebrated the bird in a different way.

The four-acre farm has more than 70 animals, including four turkeys, providing what they call a “loving and forever home for farm animals.”

More can be found on the sanctuary at www.happyherd.org.

