Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

This iconic vintage British sports car, a Morgan, was a people’s choice contender at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)This iconic vintage British sports car, a Morgan, was a people’s choice contender at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
This 1931 Ford Coupe was one of numerous vintage vehicles on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)This 1931 Ford Coupe was one of numerous vintage vehicles on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rebuilt by Jason Tasko, this 1926 Chevrolet truck with custom-built wood box and cab blends in with the historical theme at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Rebuilt by Jason Tasko, this 1926 Chevrolet truck with custom-built wood box and cab blends in with the historical theme at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
This restored 1948 Dodge panel truck, with the words “Armstrong Cheese Cooperative Assn.” on its door, including photographs and a legend detailing its history and the restoration process, was a popular stop at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)This restored 1948 Dodge panel truck, with the words “Armstrong Cheese Cooperative Assn.” on its door, including photographs and a legend detailing its history and the restoration process, was a popular stop at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Engines are on display in this line of vintage vehicles including, in the foreground, a 1932 Ford “Deuce” Roadster, at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Engines are on display in this line of vintage vehicles including, in the foreground, a 1932 Ford “Deuce” Roadster, at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A mix of modern and vintage vehicles, and the people who collect and/or admire them, packed R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Haney hosted its 21st Annual Car Show, billed as the largest in the Shuswap with more approximately 200 classic and antique automobiles on display throughout the village.

Organizers said the event saw about 1,000 people go through the gate.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon ArmVintage car rally

Previous story
Abbotsford family honoured for more than 100 years of farming

Just Posted

Saturday afternoon (Aug. 13) at Langley Events Centre, the Junior A Thunder fell 11-8 to the visiting Victoria Shamrocks in game six of the championship series as Victoria won four games to two. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)
Junior Thunder fall to Shamrocks

Langley’s Kyle King won the $100,000 CSI3* ONNI Grand Prix 1.50m at Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, Aug. 14. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle King wins $100,000 ONNI Grand Prix at tbird

Lily, Hazel, and Charlotte are encouraging online suggestions for the next beneficiary of the ‘Feel The Love’ program that installs new HAVC equipment in a deserving Langley home. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Know someone who needs a new furnace? Feel the Love may be able to help

Brown areas are within a five-minute walk of one of the planned local SkyTrain stations. Areas in tan are within a 10-minute walk. (Langley City OCP)
Most land on City SkyTrain route already bought by developers: realtor