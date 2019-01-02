TIMES IN FOCUS: Langley knitters and bakers show they care

A weekly feature in the Langley Times spotlights local people and places. You are invited to submit.

YUM, YUM!: Red Velvet Cafe was voted ‘Best Chocolatier’ at the Theatre Nite Fundraiser for the Douglas Park meal program – competing against Frosting, Stickey’s, Black Smith Bakery and home cooks Wendy Rogers and Marion Dolphin. A total of $1,600 was raised to support the Douglas Park kids, and a further $1,900 was raised for St. George’s in Ft. Langley. Presenting the certificate to Daphne Polancic (centre) at Red Velvet was Theatre Nite enthusiasts Dawn Sandberg, Sue Hull, Bev Genge, Roslyn Dicks, and Leigh Castron. (Special to the Langley Times)

