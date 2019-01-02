YUM, YUM!: Red Velvet Cafe was voted ‘Best Chocolatier’ at the Theatre Nite Fundraiser for the Douglas Park meal program – competing against Frosting, Stickey’s, Black Smith Bakery and home cooks Wendy Rogers and Marion Dolphin. A total of $1,600 was raised to support the Douglas Park kids, and a further $1,900 was raised for St. George’s in Ft. Langley. Presenting the certificate to Daphne Polancic (centre) at Red Velvet was Theatre Nite enthusiasts Dawn Sandberg, Sue Hull, Bev Genge, Roslyn Dicks, and Leigh Castron. (Special to the Langley Times)

TIMES IN FOCUS: Langley knitters and bakers show they care

A weekly feature in the Langley Times spotlights local people and places. You are invited to submit.

Each week, the Langley Times showcases personalities and places within Langley, those that help make this community so great.

How can you share?

It’s easy.

Do you have a local photograph of someone or some place you’d like to share with the rest of Langley?

Email it to us as a high-resolution JPEG to newsroom@langleytimes.com. Please include a brief description, including everyone’s first and last name (left to right).

Put Times in Focus in the subject line of your email, and fire it off to us. We’ll do our best to get it into the print and/or online edition of The Times.

 

