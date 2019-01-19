TIMES IN FOCUS: This week in Langley

Elks give ‘Fantastic gift’: Langley Elks presented a $10,000 donation to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation towards renovations of a family room on the fourth floor south ward. The foundation described it as “fantastic gift.” Eileen Wojtas, Flo Sala, Erin McDonald, Deborah Sallenback, Lynn Downie, and Scott Farrell participated in the official cheque presentation. (Special to the Langley Advance)

