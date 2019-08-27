Tiny Islands set to make a big sound for young music fans

Get ready to groove to the sounds of lightening fast jazz – children of all ages are invited to the Langley Community Music School’s (LCMS) annual fall open house for a free concert.

Tiny Islands, a four-peice New Orleans inspired band, will be performing – introducing kids to a variety of musical instruments through upbeat, can’t-sit-still, jazz of the 1920s and 30s.

Tim Sars, leader of Tiny Islands, said their high-energy show called “Jazzology” is highly interactive, with audience participation encouraged for each tune.

“The goal is to get kids to be inspired and to see band instruments they might otherwise not get to see in school,” Sars explained. “We want them to realize just how fun this old time groovy stuff can be.”

The name Tiny Islands comes from one of their own songs, as the band performs a variety of original material and variations of classic jazz music. Last year, the Vancouver-based group performed 150 shows all across the province.

The concert is part of the LCMS’s 2019/2020 Children’s Concert series, which will feature two other free performances later on in the year.

Family Intro to Music Night with The Tuneful Tinkerer takes place Thursday, March 19, and Community Day Open House with the LCMS Children’s Choir and Orchestras is on Saturday, May 2.

Carolyn Granholm, principal of LCMS, said the first performance with Tiny Islands will be exciting since the band and their specific genre have not been at the school before.

“It’s important for us to provide concerts for the community that are educational and fun. We were looking for something in this area because we hadn’t done a jazz focused concert for children,” Granholm said. “Their name (Tiny Islands) came up and we were thrilled.”

Tiny Islands takes the stage from 12 until 2 p.m. at LCMS, 4899 207 St, on Saturday, Sept. 7. No registration is required, people can just arrive on the day as it is general seating.

Music by jazz greats like Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Fats Waller will be on the set-list while a wild array of instruments including saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and an audience favorite, the sousaphone, will be played and displayed for curious listeners.

Additional to the music, as part of LCMS’s open house, families will have the chance to tour the school’s facility, meet instructors, and learn more about the music programs available to students.

“We have something for everyone of all ages and levels, whether it’s classical, popular, or jazz,” Granholm explained. “The fall is a good time of the year to sign up for our early learning programs, which start at the end of September.”

People can find out more about Tiny Islands by visiting their Facebook page.

More information on the open house and programs LCMS offers can be found at www.langleymusic.com.

