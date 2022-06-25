$65,000 raised so far for Langley Rotarys’ 50/50 draw

The goal for the four service clubs is to hit the $400,000 mark before August deadline

Last year’s winners, Tony and Lilianne Fuller, (second and third from left) met with Rotarians Brian Lott (left), chair Jennifer Roy, and Jeff Morfitt to receive their $125,000 prize. This year, the goal is to give away $200,000. (Rotary Clubs of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Jeff Morfitt and his team of Rotarians sold out all the tickets to last year’s 50/50 mega draw.

Now this year, with what he calls a “bigger than ever” draw, he is hoping to see another sold-out fundraiser.

“Our tickets for last year’s 50/50 Mega Draw sold out in advance of the draw date, and we are expecting this year’s will, too,” Morfitt said with a grin.

“So don’t miss out. Get your ticket now,” suggested the Rotarian with the Langley Sunrise.

Good news for his team – they have already reached $65,000. But, they are still far from reaching the goal.

This year’s jackpot could reach a “whopping” $400,000 – making the fundraiser the biggest ever organized by the Rotary Clubs of Langley.

With Aug. 14 as the deadline, Morfitt is confident they’ll soon hit their target. His confidence comes from the fact that they raised $250,000 last year, with the winner taking away the half.

All of the proceeds from the draw are split evenly between the four main Langley Rotary Clubs, which are earmarked for community service initiatives.

People can purchase tickets online by visiting https://langleyrotarymegadraw.com/.

Alternatively, to buy tickets in-person, at various locations around town during the next few weeks.

• Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26 at:

1) Otter Co-op, 248th Street and Fraser Highway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

2) Save On Foods, 88th Avenue and 210th Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3) Save On Foods, 64th Avenue and 202nd Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, July 1 (Canada Day) through Sunday, July 3

1) Krause Berry Farm, on 248th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• July 2 and 3

1) Save On Foods, 64th Avenue and 202nd Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

.