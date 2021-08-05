TODAY: Langley therapy dog ready for Work Like a Dog Day

Langley therapy dog Ruby will be visiting a retirement home in Surrey on Aug. 5 2021 to mark Work Like a Dog Day as St. John Ambulance celebrates the return of in-person visits. (Anna Tilley/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It’s Work Like a Dog Day, but not worry the idiom doesn’t apply here at all, rather St. John Ambulance is celebrating their therapy dogs returning for in-person pets and cuddles.

Today (Aug. 5), the charity’s four-legged volunteers and their handlers will make hour-long visits at a variety of workplaces to provide employees a stress-free break from work.

Among them is Langley’s fluffy-tailed resident Ruby, who will be visiting at a retirement home in Surrey.

“Work Like a Dog Day is all about celebrating those who put in that extra effort and care all year long to their work,” said Anna Boekhoven, manager of fund development and partnerships with St. John Ambulance.

“Given that our therapy dog teams are the most caring workers we know, we thought this was the perfect day to reunite them with their communities.”

Before pandemic restrictions visits to hospitals, care homes, schools and workplaces were commonplace.

Interactions with therapy dogs have been proven to decrease stress levels, anxiety, and simply provide moments of undistracted joy, according to the humanitarian organization.

“The workplace teams get the opportunity to take a well-deserved puppy break, and our therapy dogs get an unlimited amount of attention and pets for up to an hour. It’s a win-win situation!” Boekhoven enthused.

Didn’t get a chance to mark Work Like a Dog Day with the four-legged volunteers? The therapy dogs are available to visit any facility or event in Langley, whether it’s a care home, doctor’s office, clinic or office.

To make a donation to the charity visit www.supportsja.ca/therapydogs and to organize a visit email bcy.fundraising@sja.ca.