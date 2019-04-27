TODAY: Plant shopping season commences

The Langley Garden Club annual show and sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Murrayville

Happy Spring everyone!

Finally we are all outside working in our gardens, preparing soil for new plants, revitalizing the lawns for summer, and eyeing new plants at our various garden centres and nurseries.

With that in mind, I would like to publish our annual list of local garden club plant sales and shows.

These are wonderful places to visit – to talk to seasoned gardeners who can answer any questions you may have, see juried shows of spring bulbs, learn about what is new and exciting in the plant world, and – most exciting – is always the plant sale tables where you never know what little gems you may find.

VanDusen Botanical Garden always host their fabulous plant sale in April, but if you do not want to go into Vancouver, please keep in mind the hard work that the members of all the local garden clubs do to ensure a successful event – both for their clubs and for the eager general public.

I have seen line ups around the block for some clubs whose members dig up pieces of their prized perennials just for this occasion.

Depending on where you are, here is a list of just some of the really good places to shop.

A full listing of all the garden clubs can be found at bcgardenclubs.com – the home of the BC Council of Garden Clubs.

The South Surrey Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at St Mark’s Church, 12953 20th Ave., in Surrey.

In addition to their plant sale, Surrey garden club members will also be offering a tool sharpening demonstration and a gently-used book sale.

Maple Ridge Garden Club will host a plant, craft, and bake sale on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Pat’s School Gymnasium, 22589 121st St. in Maple Ridge.

Abbotsford Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Sunday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) at The Reach Gallery Museum, 32388 Veterans Way in Abbotsford.

And, of course, close to my own heart is the Langley Garden Club sale on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – this year celebrating 78 years (established in 1941) and hosting its 38th annual show and sale.

It’s held at the historic Murrayville Five Corners at 216th Street and 48th Avenue.

The Langley club showcases a juried show of spring bulbs in the lower level of the United Churches of Langley.

There is always lots to see here and you can wander around through and see the amazing varieties grown by club members.

Also in the church, the club hosts a bake sale, a raffle of wonderful donated items, and seating and refreshments are available.

Outside the church, the club’s own plant sale tent will be brimming with wonderful plant treasures – with lots of club members on hand to help with your selection.

In the large parking lot, a multitude of garden-related vendors will be set up – this year with everything from lilies to fountains, vegetables to succulents and a special fundraising booth to assist the Surrey Cat Coalition in their cat rescue efforts.

This is a win-win situation for everyone – you get to support your local clubs and go home with fantastic new plant finds as well.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club.