Past SASSY winners like Ashley Haines and Alex Way are invited back to help organize even emcee the awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Top teens shortlisted for Langley SASSYs

Judge described student finalists as ‘amazing’ and their accomplishments as ‘mind-boggling.’

Once again, judges were at a logger head on picking the winners for this year’s SASSY Awards.

Long after the students had cleared out from Saturday’s judgment day at James Hill Elementary, several of the judges were still locked away in classrooms, debating the strengths and merits of the various top candidates they thought worthy of this year’s youth recognition.

For the third year running, all four Langley Rotary Clubs have sponsored a special recognition program called Service Above Self Student Youth (SASSY) Awards.

All the semi-finalists (three in each category) took their turn before panels of judges this past weekend, explaining why they should win.

Last year there were 42 nominations, this year there were 61.

That record number of nominees was subsequently whittled down to the top three in each of seven categories: sports, youth, community service, arts and culture, international service, and environmental leadership, as well as an overcoming adversity award.

The finalist have been picked now, but they will remain a secret until next month. The winners will be revealed during the SASSY Awards presentations on Thursday, May 17 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

One of the judges, Susan Cairns from the Langley School District Foundation, described the students she met and interviewed Saturday as “amazing.”

Like many of the judges, she was astonished by how much each of the nominees managed to do in a day, and how much they gave of themselves to their community.

“Talking to the kids, hearing their stories. Their accomplishments are really mind-boggling,” Cairns said.

A few of last year’s winners are back. In keeping the tradition alive, Rotarians involved in organizing this program have invited past recipients to help out in subsequent years, including emceeing duties.

For instance, Alex Way, who won in the sports leadership category in year one of the SASSYs, was back last year to host the festivities. And, she was back again this year to help on judgment day.

RELATED: Youth awards night in Fort Langley included $10,000 give back

Way said she’s still anxious to give back for just a bit of what she received and learned from being part of the SASSYs.

Likewise, that’s why Ashley Haines, 18, is clawing out a bit of time from her poli-sci studies at UBC to help out with this year’s awards.

She too was at judgment day, and now she’s gearing up to share the emceeing duties with another 2017 SASSY award recipient, Jasmine Lee.

“I’m so excited to be back with the SASSY Awards this year…,” said Haines, who won last year in the youth leadership category.

“I’m really hoping that all of these youth are well represented, and I’m so excited that they’re being showcased with all of their amazing accomplishments in their different categories of leadership… it’s all about the youth this year, and the leadership they have in this community,” Haines said.

Tickets for the SASSY awards are $20 each and available from Rotarians or by going online to www.sassyawardslangley.ca.

RELATED: Deadline extended for Langley’s SASSY awards for youth

 

Aldergrove Rotarian George Bryce gauged the reaction of SASSY nominee Kenneth Xing to the interview questions and procedures used to help pick the award winners during judgment day on Saturday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Debate and disagreement is par for the course during the SASSY Awards judging day. Again this year, picking the top student in each category proved difficult. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Call for cars, attendees to join Vanguard Secondary grad fundraiser

Just Posted

Top teens shortlisted for Langley SASSYs

Judge described student finalists as ‘amazing’ and their accomplishments as ‘mind-boggling.’

Call for cars, attendees to join Vanguard Secondary grad fundraiser

Cars and Crafts happens May 12 at school on 244 Street

VIDEO: Record participation at Fort Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

Annual fundraiser for Langley Animal Protection Society smashing success, despite rain

VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Nicomekl Enhancement Society open house draws roughly 655 people

VIDEO: Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

An Aldergrove family will get help retrofitting their house in May, thanks to volunteers.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Most Read