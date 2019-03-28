Total Makeover Challenge contestants team up to fundraise

Three groups of women are hosting fundraisers as part of the Total Makeover Challenge.

Team Women Inspiring Natural Growth and Success (WINGS) are fundraising for Pacific Community Resources Society. Submitted photo

Fifteen women are vying for a top spot in the Total Makeover Challenge – a 16-week program presented by Shape Your World Society and aimed at women who are seeking inner and outer growth.

The remaining contestants are in the second segment of the program, styled after the TV show The Apprentice where they are split into three teams and challenged to organize and host a fundraiser.

Money from the three fundraisers is split between the Shape Your World Society and a charity of the group’s choice.

Confidence building, networking, and determination are some of the skills learned during this challenge.

The first fundraiser is a speakers series that is being hosted by a group called On The Light Side, and money raised goes towards the SOS Children’s Village.

Cody Bates, author of The Devil’s Pupil will be sharing his story along with others on Friday, March 29 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Hope Community Church at 18625 Fraser Highway, Surrey.

“Every message we’ve had in this challenge has given us some kind of hope,” team member Cheri McBride explained.

Tickets are $20 and include coffee, tea, and desserts.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/315253189177599/

A group called Mavens in Motion is hosting the second fundraiser on Saturday, March 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rusty’s Pub at 17770 56 Ave., Surrey.

Money raised will go towards Langley Meals on Wheels.

Mavens in Motion team member Jolene Bone is a mother to two young children, and said it’s been challenging to “put herself first.”

“It’s more about learning about yourself, and learning about your health, and how to get that back on track,” she explained.

Teammate Coral Warner added she wanted to join the challenge to “find herself.”

“I’ve always been that person for everyone else, but I don’t know who I am. I’ve been a mom since I was 15-years-old. I’ve been ‘mom’ for so long, there is no Coral. I’m trying to find Coral.”

And teammate Debra Benning added the makeover challenge is the “push” in the right direction she needed.

“For me, I need this. This is how I will succeed.”

Tickets cost $20, and include a burger and beer. One of the highlights of the pub night is a raffle where guests can purchase a $25 ticket that will be entered to win a five-hour fishing trip with Silverspring Charters complete with spending money and overnight accommodation.

For more information, email benningdebra@gmail.com.

The third fundraiser is hosted by a group called Women Inspiring Natural Growth and Success (WINGS).

This group of women are having a pub night on Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at Samz Neighbourhood Pub at 19267 Lougheed Hwy., Pitt Meadows.

Money raised is going towards a teen girls’ camp through the Pacific Community Resources Society.

“It [the challenge] has been absolutely wonderful. I’ve made friends I never would of met before,” said team member Kathy Duplisse.

Duplisse, who lives in Aldergrove, started the challenge because she said 2018 was a tough year for her, with the loss of a close friend, and a hip replacement.

“I spent a lot of time recovering, a lot of time alone, and was frustrated because I couldn’t do very much,” she added.

The fundraiser challenge has allowed Duplisse to escape her “comfort zone,” by approaching businesses and asking for help.

One of the highlights during the challenge so far for Duplisse has been the beauty photo shoot.

“We had makeup and hair done, and a photographer took pictures in her studio. [It] made us feel like a million bucks.”

Tickets for the pub night are $25, with choice of burger, side and beverage. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 draw, toonie toss, and other fun activities.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/627423054377866/

To learn more about the Total Makeover Challenge, visit https://totalmakeoverchallenge.com/