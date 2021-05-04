Tourism Langley offers a Mother’s Day gift that supports local businesses and helps a local charity

A portion of the proceeds from the gift boxes will help food bank

Following the sold-out success of their Christmas gift box program that promoted local businesses and helped a local charity, Tourism Langley is offering Mother’s Day boxes (Special to Langley Advance Times)

After the success of their COVID-compliant Christmas gift box initiative that promoted local businesses and raised money for a worthy cause, Tourism Langley predicted there would be others, including a Mother’s Day version.

It has now unveiled a new themed gift box, filled with products from the Township of Langley, filled with products from local Township businesses, including jewellery, culinary treats, and other goodies.

“In addition to being a lovely gift for your mom or the mother figure in your life, the Langley Fresh Gift Boxes are a great way to support local businesses,” said Erinn Kredba, Executive Director at Tourism Langley.

“We’re so proud of the talented business owners we have the opportunity to work with and love shining a light on their wonderful offerings within the Langley Fresh Gift Boxes.”

The cost of each Mother’s Day box is $65 (including tax), with $5 from every box going to the Langley Food Bank.

Products featured in the Mother’s Day Gift Box include Chuckling Duckling Farm’s Oatmeal Milk & Honey Soap, pure wildflower honey and a complimentar meadtasting at the Festina Lente Estate Winery, a dried lavender bundle from Full Bloom Lavender Farm, a pendant necklace from Juliet 925 and a scone kit from Tracycakes Bakery.

Gift Boxes must be ordered online through the tourismlangley.square.site.

Pick-up is available at the Tourism Langley office located at Unit 220, 5385 216th Street.

