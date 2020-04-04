Members of Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities continue to volunteer during the pandemic. (TLFCS/Facebook)

Township firefighters donate blood and deliver meals during COVID-19 crisis

Safe to donate blood during pandemic, says Canadian Blood Services

Amid the provincial order to social distance Township firefighters are still finding ways to donate their time to the community.

“While practicing social distancing our members have continued to donate blood and others are volunteering their time with Meals on Wheels to get food to Langley’s most vulnerable citizens,” Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities said in social media post.

READ MORE: Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

Canadian Blood Services ask donors to stay home if they are not feeling well, since only healthy people are eligible to donate blood.

“Everything has gone online, they are strict with hand sanitizing when entering, they have less beds to promote social distancing, and sanitize everything after each person that donates,” Steve McLay explained, a director with Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

READ MORE: Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

The Township firefighters have cancelled all upcoming charitable fundraisers due to the pandemic.

“Our members want to support the charities that are helping the public through this tough time,” McLay said. “We are all in this together.”

For more information about donating blood with Canadian Blood Services visit blood.ca or call 1-888-2-donate (1-888-236-6283).

