For the first time in its 27-year-long history Burn Camp did not happen in person. Instead, about 100 young burn survivors and firefighters gathered virtually on July 17, 2020 where it was announced more than $200,000 was raised in support of the annual kids camp. Township firefighters contributed nearly $8,000 to the total donated. (Nicole Clark/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township firefighters raise nearly $8,000 for kids Burn Camp

In total more than $200,000 was raised

Township firefighters aided in the fundraising efforts to raise more than $200,000 for the Burn Fund to help send kids to camp.

The 27th annual Burn Camp Kick Off was held virtually on July 17 – the first time in its history that Burn Camp did not take place in person.

READ MORE: Abbotsford woman grateful for Burn Camp experience

About 100 young burn survivors and firefighters came online to celebrate.

Despite COVID-19 cancelling numerous fundraisers, about 29 firefighter Locals and eight young burn survivors announced their donations to Burn Camp.

“The Burn Fund is the charity of all B.C. firefighters and I am so proud of all of them who raise funds in their off duty time to support their home communities and continue to raise funds to support burn survivors in BC and Yukon,” said Gord Ditchburn, president of BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Firefighters from across the province and Yukon raised more than $181,000.

Township firefighters made a donation of nearly $8,000 during the kick off event, which covers all expenses for kids attending Burn Camp.

The kids fundraisers totalled more than $18,000, which included things like lemonade stands to a school-wide fundraiser.

The annual camp typically welcomes 70 to 80 burn survivors between the ages of six to 18, and more than 60 firefighters and nurse volunteer counsellors.

The organizing committee prepared care packages to deliver to each member of the Burn Camp family this year since the week-long event could not be held in-person.

Neighbours ‘spontaneously’ celebrate Langley resident’s 100th birthday

