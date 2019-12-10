Township firefighters release 2019 calendar in support of LAPS

Township of Langley firefighters support LAPS with the release of a 2019 calendar featuring their pets and some kittens from the shelter. (William Ness/Panorama Media Group)

Township of Langley firefighters are helping support the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) with the release of a 2019 firefighters and pets calendar.

The fourth annual fundraising effort coordinated by Township firefighters is an update to the organization’s “shirts-off” calendar, which wasn’t family-friendly, said Steve McLay, director with the TOL firefighters charitable society.

“We wanted to bring that back and all the fun that we had doing it, but we wanted to help support another great group which is the Langley Animal Protection Society,” he said.

The calendar features Township firefighter with their pets and not animals from the shelter, however McLay said a few of the pets are rescues.

“[It’s] just for the comfort of the pets, because some of the dogs aren’t exactly too thrilled to be partnered up with someone – they get a little nervous. But the kittens are from LAPS… they’re a little bit more friendly at that age,” he explained.

Eleven of the 12 months in the calendar feature a Langley firefighter and their pet, while one month was auctioned off to the highest bidder during the LAPS annual Furry Tail Endings Gala in November.

The winning bid of $2,100 belonged to Phil Jackman from Valley Traffic to feature his pet and business. The money raised during the gala and the calendars will go to support the animal shelter.

“[Township firefighters] always really like to get together and work on our charitable endeavours… this one with LAPS really speaks to us,” said McLay.

Calendars are $10 and available at any Shopper’s Drug Mart location in the Township.

“We were very close to selling them all out last year, and we’re really hoping to be able to do that this year,” said McLay about the 1,500 printed.

“They make great stocking stuffers,” he laughed.

