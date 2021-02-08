The draw is May 3 in the Langley Township Firefighters’ Charitable Society fundraiser. (Aldergrove Star files)

Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society holds 50/50 for snack program

Money raised goes to purchasing snacks for at-risk children in 18 schools within Langley

Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society is holding a 50/50 draw to raise funds for its local snack program.

Snacks are provided to at-risk children in 18 schools within the Township of Langley and Langley City.

The firefighters’ goal is to have their program in every school in the district.

Currently, the snack program is in one out of three of Langley Schools.

Tickets may be sold and purchased in British Columbia only.

Orders will not be accepted via the internet from anyone outside the province of British Columbia or any non-residents of British Columbia.

READ MORE: Langley Township firefighters and mayor go virtual for gala

The 50/50 tickets go for $20 for one ticket, three for $50, seven for $100.

Deadline is midnight on Friday, April 30, with the draw taking place on Monday, May 3 at noon.

Winner takes half of the money from the sold tickets.

People can find out more and purchase tickets at https://tlfcs.rafflenexus.com.






