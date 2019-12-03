Toy drive in Surrey remembers Langley boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift

Keian Blundell was made an honourary member of the RCMP before he died in 2014. (file photo)

The Surrey RCMP is collecting toys again in memory of a Langley boy this Christmas.

The annual Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive was launched Monday (Dec. 2) and continues for two weeks, in an effort to make the holidays a little brighter for sick kids and their families.

The main detachment (14355 57 Ave.) will accept donations of cash and new, unwrapped toys for BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Hospice.

The annual toy drive began in 2012 when Keian, who had T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was five years old.

His holiday wish was for every sick child to receive a gift at Christmas.

The drive is now held to remember Keian, who was made an honourary member of the RCMP before he died in 2014.

“Last year the Surrey RCMP and Surrey residents raised $8,750 in cash donations and over 1,000 toys for Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive,” Inspector Wendy Mehat, Community Support and Safety Officer, said in a release.

“The Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit is proud to continue the tradition of supporting BC Children’s Hospital and we invite the community to join us in carrying on Keian’s wish this holiday season.”

READ MORE: Langley family runs annual Christmas toy drive in memory of son with an ‘old soul’

In addition to the main detachment, donations can also be dropped off at RCMP district offices in Whalley/City Centre, Cloverdale and South Surrey.

As well, RCMP officers, staff and volunteers will accept donations at five different stores in Surrey on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – at the Real Canadian Superstores in Newton, South Surrey and Guildford, the Toys R Us location on Whalley Boulevard and at the London Drugs store on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale.

Keian’s parents, Ryan and Chantal Blundell, said Surrey RCMP’s efforts with the toy drive have been “nothing short of amazing” in recent years.

“It’s wonderful to see Keian’s spirit of selflessness and giving continue to touch the hearts of so many people,” the Blundells stated in a RCMP release. “He would be proud to see the continued efforts of the RCMP, an organization that so willingly adopted him into their family, as they join us in collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children of all ages in his memory.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter