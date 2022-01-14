Trained counsellors to help Langley parents address difficult subjects with children

My Tween and Me is an eight-week program designed to help parents and children build a strong relationship while addressing hard-to-talk-about issues. (Langley Children Committee)

Langley parents wanting to talk about issues like drugs and social media with their child can now get access to trained counsellors.

The Langley Children Committee is looking to invite one more lucky family to the annual program designed to strengthen the parent-child relationship.

Every year, the non-profit agency sells out on the My Tween and Me program that invites 15 parent-tween pairs for the eight-week program. The workshop is almost sold out this year, too, as Alicia Rempel, the project chair, confirmed that only one spot is to be filled before the program starts on Jan. 17.

The in-person program launched in __ moved to an online model in 2020 The program is facilitated by trained counsellors and is designed to build self-esteem in pre-teens and strengthen confidence in parents.

Funded through BC Council for Families grant and various community service organizations, My Tween and Me is offered to parents/caregivers and their children aged between seven and 12. Rempel explained that only one parent and one child from a family can participate, and the tween’s grandparent or caregiver are also eligible to participate.

“A child can join the program with anyone who is in a parental role with them, but it is intended to be one on one between the two,” she said.

As a two-time participant herself, Rempel said she and her two daughters found the program to be helpful in building a solid bond. Her 10-year-old daughter, Mae, said she loved the craft activities and enjoyed listening to her mother’s stories from childhood.

“The pre-teen might ask you about your childhood and influential friends… so the parents might share stories about their friendship when they were 10 years old. It gets parents and kids talking about things that they might not normally be sharing,” Alicia explained.

Facilitators utilize the most up-to-date research and evidence-based parenting information to address the critical areas of tween relationships and development: home and family; school and friends; community; and the broader world of media and technology.

Parents can purchase the $50 ticket from the organization’s Eventbrite page to register for the last spot. For more information, people can email the committee at info@langleychildren.com.