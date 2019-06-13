The celebration will transport party-goers back in time, to moments in Aldergrove’s history using the local library’s green screen. (Alder Grove Heritage Society photo)

Transport back in time to celebrate Aldergrove’s heritage this Saturday

Community is invited to 25th anniversary party for historic Telephone Museum

Alder Grove Heritage Society (AGHS) is celebrating their 25th anniversary this Saturday (June 15).

Starting at 11 a.m., AGHS will host a free party that pays homage to the establishment, relocation and rehabilitation of the Telephone Museum and community archives on 3190 271st St. in Aldergrove.

The society has partned with the Fraser Valley Regional Library, and will utilize their green screen to capture visitors and superimpose them onto photographic moments of Aldergrove history.

Party-goers will also be able to indulge in refreshments and snacks, including a birthday cake and a selection of meats and cheeses provided by Otter Co-op’s bakery and JD Farms Specialty Turkey.

There will be face painting for kids, tours of the museum including new exhibits and a peek at some of the previously-unseen treasures held in the community archives.

AGHS volunteers spent weeks leading up to the party giving the museum a “spa treatment” or fresh coat of primer and paint, their Facebook profile reveals.

The family-friendly event will run until 4 p.m.

Previous story
Greater Langley parade expansion postponed until next year

Just Posted

Transport back in time and celebrate Aldergrove heritage this Saturday

Community is invited to 25th anniversary party for historic Telephone Museum

Greater Langley parade expansion postponed until next year

Intstead of Ft. Langley and Willoughby, the Aldergrove parade will now begin at 9:45 a.m.

Service on Interurban rail would be expensive, miss key destinations: TransLink

Those pitching passenger service along the existing track call TransLink’s review ‘seriously flawed’

LETTER: Langley sidewalks too hot for dogs

Closed cars not the only dangerous places in summer heat

VIDEO: Decades of students give music teacher theatrical farewell

Belmont theatre students surprised Jamie Thomas with a memorable performance

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Chilliwack’s maternity closure a ‘health hazard’ says letter sent to BC Nurses Union

Letter states CGH is creating an unsafe medical and professional environment

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Most Read