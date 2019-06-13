Transport back in time to celebrate Aldergrove’s heritage this Saturday

Community is invited to 25th anniversary party for historic Telephone Museum

The celebration will transport party-goers back in time, to moments in Aldergrove’s history using the local library’s green screen. (Alder Grove Heritage Society photo)

Alder Grove Heritage Society (AGHS) is celebrating their 25th anniversary this Saturday (June 15).

Starting at 11 a.m., AGHS will host a free party that pays homage to the establishment, relocation and rehabilitation of the Telephone Museum and community archives on 3190 271st St. in Aldergrove.

The society has partned with the Fraser Valley Regional Library, and will utilize their green screen to capture visitors and superimpose them onto photographic moments of Aldergrove history.

Party-goers will also be able to indulge in refreshments and snacks, including a birthday cake and a selection of meats and cheeses provided by Otter Co-op’s bakery and JD Farms Specialty Turkey.

There will be face painting for kids, tours of the museum including new exhibits and a peek at some of the previously-unseen treasures held in the community archives.

AGHS volunteers spent weeks leading up to the party giving the museum a “spa treatment” or fresh coat of primer and paint, their Facebook profile reveals.

The family-friendly event will run until 4 p.m.