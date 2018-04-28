The Langley Seniors Resource Society is hosting its annual garage sale on May 12 at the Langley seniors centre, 20605 51B Ave. Donations for the sale are being accepted at the centre Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Treasures to be found at Langley Seniors Resource Society’s upcoming garage sale

Donation for sale still being accepted by LSRS

Attention treasure hunters: you may just find what you’re looking for on May 12 at the Langley Seniors Recreation & Resource Centre.

The Langley Senior Resources Society is once again opening their doors to the community for their eighth annual Huge Community Garage Sale.

The Saturday event benefiting seniors in the community runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature thousands of gently used and new items for sale, a raffle draw, door prizes, and a BBQ lunch.

This is one of the LSRS’ biggest fundraising events, with all proceeds benefitting programs and services for seniors in the community.

“This garage sale is huge. Our entire building is filled with clothing, jewelry, kitchenware, knickknacks, paintings, toys, tools, electronics, home décor, sporting goods, and more,” LSRS director of recreation Sandy Lucas said.

“This year we will even have a dedicated collectibles section. We have had some beautiful collectible items donated. You don’t want to miss out, so come early.”

The LSRS is still accepting donated items for the sale and is specifically looking for collectibles, jewelry, clothing, kitchenware, knickknacks, paintings, toys, tools, electronics, home décor, and sporting goods.

Donations can be dropped off at the centre (20605 51B Ave.) Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“It certainly takes a community to pull off an event like our garage sale. It is everyone’s contributions that make this event such a success,” said LSRS Garage Sale committee member Cecilia Rose.

“We are so grateful to our event sponsor, The Village, (and to) community organizations and businesses that donated raffle prizes, everyone who has brought in donated used and new items, and the greater community that comes out to support our fundraising efforts on event day.”

