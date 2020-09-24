Tree protection advisory committee members appointed in Langley Township

Volunteers will provide guidance on protection, preservation, and planting of trees in township

Nine members of the community have been selected to serve on a volunteer committee that will provide advice and guidance regarding the protection, preservation, and planting of trees in the Township of Langley.

We were really pleased to see so many qualified and dedicated people put their names forward to be part of the Tree Protection Advisory Committee, said Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“It’s always difficult to choose just a few out of so many first-rate applicants. Thank you to everyone who applied and has shown interest in participating,” Froese added. “Council looks forward to seeing the new TPAC get to work and come up with helpful ideas and insights.”

The new Tree Protection Advisory Committee will be comprised of:

· Christine Bishop

· John Evanochko

· Catherine Grey

· Matt Muller

· Al Neufeld

· Hanae Sakurai

· Trevor Smith

· Amber Stewart

· John Turner

Council Co-Chair is Councillor Blair Whitmarsh, with Councillor Petrina Arnason as alternate.

The Committee will select its Community Co-Chair when it holds its first meeting.

Made up of residents, business owners, and those with expertise or experience in areas such as arboriculture, forestry, green infrastructure systems, climate action, and ecosystem planning, the TPAC will review the Township’s Tree Protection Bylaw 2019 No. 5478 and help prepare a Community Forest Management Strategy.

The Committee will assist and work with Township staff to provide feedback, review materials, and report back to the community and other organizations on progress and key discussions.

Creation of the TPAC is just one of the public engagement opportunities being held for the Tree Protection Bylaw review and Community Forest Management Strategy planning process.

Throughout the project, the public can visit tol.ca/cfms for regular updates and frequently asked questions and can sign up to receive email notifications.

Adopted by Township Council last summer, Tree Protection Bylaw 2019 No.5478 sets limits on the size and number of trees residents can remove.

Staff have been directed to review the Bylaw for effectiveness and create a Tree Canopy Protection Standard for the entire Township, the first step towards a Community Forest Management Strategy.

For more information, email cfms@tol.ca or call 604-533-6152.

