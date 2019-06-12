Trinity Western introduces new president

Trinity Western University names Dr. Mark Husbands as fifth president. (Trinity Western University/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Trinity Western University (TWU) is excited to introduce Dr. Mark Husbands as its fifth president.

Husbands was selected by the Board of Governors as their unanimous first choice after an extensive search was conducted in 2018.

“I’m terribly excited about coming here,” Husbands said. “I’ve learned so much about the kind of impact that Trinity Western has on students. Helping students to know and to love God with all of their hearts, minds, body, and soul. There is no greater vision. It’s the vision of serving Christ.”

Husbands comes to TWU from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, where he served as Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Prior to Northwestern, Husband’s was the Leonard and Marjorie Maas Chair of Reformed Theology and Director of the Emmaus Scholars Program at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

His experience also includes six years as Assistant Professor of Theology at Wheaton College in Chicago, Illinois, and two years at Tyndale University College in Toronto, Ontario.

Lorne Jacobson, Chairman of the TWU Board, welcomed Husbands to the position on behalf of the University.

“Mark has the credentials and experience to provide distinguished leadership, but more importantly, he has the heart and passion to provide servant leadership to our University and to advance the evangelical mission of TWU.”

Trinity Western University was founded in 1962 as a private Christian post-secondary school in Langley.

Husbands will begin his tenure at TWU on July 2, following Calvin B. Hanson, R. Neil Snider, Jonathan S. Raymond, and outgoing president Robert G. Kuhn.

