Trinity Western University announces new Dean of the School of Nursing

TWU’s Dr. Sonya Grypma joins Executive Leadership Team, Dr. Sheryl Reimer-Kirkham appointed as Dean

Trinity Western University (TWU) is undergoing several changes to its School of Nursing faculty, Sonya Grypma, Ph.D., R.N., Dean of the program is joining the school’s Executive Leadership Team with Dr. Sheryl Reimer-Kirkham taking over the position.

Dr. Grypma has taught as a faculty member at TWU’s School of Nursing since 2007 and served as Dean and Professor of Nursing since 2013.

“As a scholar and administrator deeply committed to advancing women in leadership, I am especially delighted to be part of TWU’s senior leadership team,” Dr. Grypma said. “I recognize the significance of bringing a different voice and presence to the group tasked most directly with engaging the university’s greatest opportunities and challenges, and cannot overstate how much I look forward to working together.”

Dr. Grypma has served in various key institutional positions during her tenure at TWU including Chair of the University Senate, Faculty Workplace Environment Committee, and served on thesis committees of 25 graduate students, including three Ph.D. candidates.

Incoming School of Nursing Dean Dr. Reimer-Kirkham received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from the University of Victoria and her Masters and PhD from the University of British Columbia – joining TWU’s School of Nursing faculty in 2000.

Internationally regarded for her research on diversity, equity and human rights – Dr. Reimer-Kirkhamwas a recipient of the 2019 UBC School of Nursing Centenary Medal of Distinction and was appointed in 2014 to the Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Scientists and Artists.

“I am deeply honoured to be chosen to lead TWU’s School of Nursing. Our phenomenal faculty, students, and alumni are dedicated to excellence in nursing and health care, and provide leadership locally, nationally, and globally to meet humanity’s most pressing needs,” Reimer-Kirkham said.

