Trinity Western University offers online campus tours. (Langley Advance Times files)

Trinity Western University gets virtual as COVID-19 prevents campus tours

Langley post-secondary school will offer “Bringing Campus to You” tours online this Friday, March 20

Trinity Western University (TWU) is transitioning their regularly scheduled “Preview Weekend,” a previously on-campus event, into an online immersive experience.

The annual preview weekend attracts prospective students and families from all over North America, but many have expressed travel concerns and difficulties regarding COVID-19 and social distancing.

TWU Live: Bringing Campus to You will be a brand new, virtual experience that will use the latest in VR technology to provide prospective students the opportunity to have an immersive online campus visit experience and see the campus in real life.

Tours, which are free to public, are set to start on Friday, March 20, at 8 a.m.

“On Friday, March 20, prospective students and parents will open the box and will be directed to follow a series of presentations via an internet link,” explained Scott Fehrenbacher a senior vice-president of external relations at TWU.

“Some will be live, some pre-recorded, and some will integrate the VR (virtual reality) experience using 360 degree videos taken on campus and designed to replicate the experience of being here as much as possible,” he said.

Prospective students who wish to join in this new experience can register at twu.ca/live.

Trinity Western University campuses are currently open, visit programs continues to be active, and individual visits are still welcome.

For more information about TWU’s COVID-19 response visit twu.ca.

Trinity Western University gets virtual as COVID-19 prevents campus tours

