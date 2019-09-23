Trinity Western University welcomes New Chaplain and Director of Student Ministries Rev. James Ellis. (Trinity Western University/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University welcomes new Chaplain and Director of Student Ministries

Rev. James Ellis joins Langley campus at official service, Monday, Sept. 23.

Trinity Western University has named Rev. James Ellis III as its new University Chaplain and Director of Student Ministries.

Rev. Ellis and his wife, Renata, are relocating to Canada from Holland, Mich., where he served as chaplain of discipleship at Hope College. Rev. Ellis is an educated theologian, published author, and experienced community pastor and college chaplain.

Rev. Ellis’s earned a BA in African American Studies from the University of Maryland, a Master of Theological Studies from Baylor University, a Master of Sacred Theology from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and is currently completing a Doctor of Ministry through Western Theological Seminary.

Dr. Mark Husbands, President of Trinity Western University, said Rev. Ellis’s passion and engaging public speaking ability made him the perfect candidate for the position.

“I first met James in Washington, D.C., where he was a pastor of a multi-ethnic church. Every spring I would take my students to Washington to learn about integral mission and racial reconciliation,” Husbands said. “I wanted them to encounter people whose faith in Christ led them to make a meaningful difference in D.C.; James and his wife, Renata, fit the bill perfectly.”

Rev. Ellis said he wholeheartedly looks forward to using his rich ministry experience, excellent leadership skills, and heart of compassion to ignite and support students in their faith.

A special chapel service on Monday, Sept. 23rd, 2019 held at the TWU Langley campus in the David E. Enarson Gymnasium will be Rev. Ellis’s first public event on campus to officially welcome him to the University.

