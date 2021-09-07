Trinity Western University Wellness Centre aims to help new students manage stress

Intended ‘to help students to wrestle with calling and purpose’

A special session for parents of first-time university students at Trinity Western University (TWU) in Langley on Saturday, Sept. 4, aimed to help ease nerves and better support families.

It marked the start of orientation week at the university, and provided a look at services for students.

Among them, the new Wellness Centre, centralizing assistance for students’ medical and mental health.

“We’re here for you,” Janice Nikkel, Executive Director of Alumni and Families said.

Staffed by a team of campus physicians and nurses, the centre has four doctors plus nine nurses, including six nurses who specialize in public health.

There is also a team of on-campus registered clinical counsellors and intern counsellors, who provide individual and group counselling.

Joelle Turner, Director of Mental Health Services, said offering medical services and mental health services out of the same office “allows our staff to collaborate really well, and serve our students better.”

A newly renovated space called “The Well” offers a “space where students can come and de-stress, unplug and just relax,” Turner said, with massage chairs, a variety of stress-relieving activities, and room for quiet reflection.

Online, or by phone, TWU’s new Service Hub offers a “one-stop shop” to solve student needs varying from course registration and payment, to parking passes and meal plans.

“Students don’t need to go running all over campus to get their problems solved or questions answered,” said Dan Burnett, Enterprise Service Management Director, commenting on the Service Hub.

TWU’s new Centre for Calling and Career Development provides one-on-one coaching to help students discover and pursue their career ambitions.

“We’re launching this centre to help students to wrestle with calling and purpose, and how to make a difference in the world, while preparing practically for their career and their life after graduation,” said Brian Kerr, Senior Vice President of Enrolment, Personal and Career Development.

The fall semester officially commences on Sept. 8 with Convocation Chapel, a worship service. TWU’s Orientation Week continues on through to Sept. 11, with the finale being a TWU Spartans soccer match.

