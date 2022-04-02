Tropical greenhouse abloom in time for season opener

Sendall Gardens’ tropical greenhouse opened for the season on Friday, April 1. The public is invited to visit. City crews have been working to get it ready for the season opening. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Gardening season is definitely upon us.

But Langley City’s horticultural team has actually been toiling away for weeks on landscaping in and around Sendall Gardens, including in the tropical greenhouse that opened Friday for the season.

The 3.67-acre botanical Sendall Gardens, located near the centre of the city, features a variety of “unique” outdoor plants, shrubs, and trees. It has a series of nature trails, and two duck ponds, making it a popular destination or area resident.

It also serves as a beautiful backdrop for wedding, family, and grad photos during the summer.

But one of the less known treasures within the park is the existence of a tropical greenhouse featuring a wide variety of colourful exotic plant. This facility is open to the public each year from April 1 to Oct. 1.

Using a smartphone, people can take a self-guided tour of the facility. Or, they can simply step through the doors and absorb all the tropical plants.

Sendall Gardens is just one of the parks in the city. It’s mamed after the first city mayor, Ernie Sendall, and is located at 20210 50th Ave. The site features a wooden carving depicting Sendall.

For further information or to book, people can call 604- 514-2865.

