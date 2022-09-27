Two Langley seniors complexes are back with popular pie giveaway

Drive-thru set up allows seniors to receive a pie to mark National Seniors Day on Oct. 1

Chef David Collins was among those handing out pies in 2020 at Sunridge Gardens. (Bria Communities/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

What’s better than a slice of free pie? How about a whole pie?

For National Seniors Day, Bria Communities seniors residences in Langley and South Delta will celebrate older adults by giving away full-size pies to seniors who drive-thru their pie pick-up event.

For the first time in 2022, chefs at all four Bria Communities will create their signature pie recipe.

“The drive-thru pie giveaway started in 2020 as a way to celebrate National Seniors Day, ‘ recalls Chef David Collins of Sunridge Gardens. “Seniors were isolated, and everyone was feeling pretty low. Hosting a drive-thru and giving away homemade pie was a safe and delicious way to celebrate.”

It was an initiative that started a few years ago.

“We dreamed up this idea in 2020 as a way to connect with seniors who were taking significant safety precautions in light of the pandemic.,” said Tanya Snow, managing director of Bria Communities. “That year, our chefs competed to see whose pie would be the one served by all four sites.”

But the event has evolved.

“Our chefs are very good at what they do, and it was too hard to choose a single winner,” she added.

This year a tasting panel sampled pies from the various kitchens and chimed in on which pies to distribute.

The two Bria sites in Langley and the two in Tsawwassen will each have different kinds of pie.

As vehicles pull up and windows go down, the chef who created the pie will pass it to the occupants.

“It’s a pretty cool experience to have an Executive chef dressed in his finest pass along a pie he’s handmade for you,” Snow said. “We love giving people the opportunity to experience Bria Cuisine firsthand.”

While the events are scheduled for one hour, they last as long as the pies do.

• The first 75 seniors to drive through the lot at Magnolia Gardens, 5840 Glover Rd., starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, will receive a creamy blueberry crumble pie.

• Sunridge Gardens, 22301 Fraser Hwy., has candied fruit and nut pie for the first 50 seniors, starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

• The Waterford in Tsawwassen is giving out Southlands Honey-spiced pear crumble pie to the first 75 seniors on Tuesday, Oct. 4 starting at 10 a.m.

• The Wexford, also in Tsawwassen, has peace pecan crumble pie that same Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.

“It’s Active Aging Week, so consume your pie responsibly,” Snow added. “Some people might be tempted to pick up more than one. We’re encouraging people to make sure there’s enough pie to go around by visiting only one event.”

National Seniors Day in Canada is Oct. 1, coinciding with the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons. The day celebrates and appreciates seniors’ contributions to communities. Immediately following it is Active Aging Week, an initiative that encourages adults over 50 to keep moving. The goal of this week is to promote wellness initiatives and to get bodies up and moving.

“If you’re planning on enjoying a free pie from Bria Communities, getting up and moving should be on your agenda for the following week,” Snow quipped.

.

• READ MORE: Off-duty law enforcement on charity bike ride find farmer’s lost cash

• READ MORE: Small town residents declare ‘Frank Appreciation Day’

.