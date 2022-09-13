The Tim Hortons at Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre is one of two Tims locations raising money for Options Community Services through the Smile Cookie campaign. (Image via Google Maps)

Two local Tim Hortons help to raise money for Options Community Services

Tims donates 100 per cent of Smile Cookie sales to charity

Two local Tim Hortons are supporting a local charity in its bid to raise $1.5 million.

The two restaurants will sell Smile Cookies for one week to support Options Community Services (OCS) and their fundraising initiative called “Women of Options 2022: Gamechangers.”

OCS, a Surrey-based charity, started Gamechangers to focus on raising money for a special fund to help youth and young families in need. The non-profit community organization fills in the gaps in funding when other agencies aren’t able to help. OCS assists with a variety of needs for youth and young families in the South Fraser area.

“We see youth needing our help to purchase clothing for a mother’s funeral or a young person who needs immediate re-location and support to escape the threat of a gang,” Christine Mohr, CEO of Options Community Services, said in a press release issued Sept. 13. “Our government funding is vital but youth needs are increasing and require immediate action and financial resources. This new fund will help to support at-risk youth with what they need, when they need it.”

From Sept. 19 to 25, all the money from Smile Cookies purchased at two Tim Hortons—one in Cloverdale and one on the Cloverdale-Langley border—will be given to Options Community Services. Smile cookies cost a buck and Tims donates 100 per cent of sales.

The Cloverdale/Langley locations are: 401 – 18682 Fraser Highway (Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre) and 130 – 19705 Fraser Highway (located in the Esso at the corner of Fraser Highway and Langley Bypass).

Smile Cookies can also be pre-ordered by filling out this form.

“The real magic behind the Smile Cookie campaign is the local impact that we can realize with groups like Options Community Services who serve the same communities that we do,” Greg McAuley, Tim Hortons restaurant owner, also said in the release.

According to the release, “Options Community Services is primarily funded by various levels of government yet are constrained in using funds to support these needs due to the number of youth who require unique support, and the variety of situations that cannot be met within a program or designated funding’s parameters.”

The Gamechangers fund will provide money “to work with youth from a wide range of backgrounds, including newcomers, unemployed, street entrenched, pregnant and parenting, those affiliated with gangs, those seeking their high school diplomas, and others.”

The 2022 Gamechangers campaign runs until the end of September.


