Two shows for the price of one at Tradex in Abbotsford

The West Coast Small Home Expo joins forces with The Health and Wellness Show to bring you a myriad of exhibitors and speakers to see, listen and learn from June 4 and 5. (congerdesign from Pixabay)

A two-day event celebrating small space living and health and wellness is yours for the price of a single ticket at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The West Coast Small Home Expo joins forces with The Health and Wellness Show to bring you a myriad of exhibitors and speakers to see, listen and learn from June 4 and 5.

Shop, learn, pamper yourself, and get inspired at The Health and Wellness Show. Exhibitors from the health and wellness industry are ready to help you reach your health and wellness goals. Whether you want to lose a few pounds, get more active, eat better, relax, or find natural and organic products, there is something for everyone.

The West Coast Small Home Expo celebrates small space living. Tour tiny homes in the Tiny House Village, grab a bite to eat from the many food trucks on site, win prizes and listen to a great slate of speakers.

West Coast Small Space speakers schedule:

Designing Your Small Space – Saturday, June 4, 12:00 p.m.

Growing Food in Small Spaces – Saturday, June 4, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, 2:00 p.m. – Organizing Kids in Small Spaces

Saturday, June 4, 2:00 p.m. – Digital Clutter: What to do about it

Saturday, June 4, 4:00 p.m. – The Best Tropical Plants for Your Small Space

Sunday, June 5, 11:00 a.m. – Design Elements for a Beautiful Balcony

Sunday, June 5, 12:00 p.m. – Work From Home Zone

Sunday, June 5, 1:00 p.m. – Think You Can’t Make Exciting Meals in a Tiny Kitchen? Think Again!

Sunday, June 5, 2:00 p.m. – Setting Up Simple Systems for Home Organization

Health and Wellness Show speaker schedule

Saturday, June 4, 10:30 a.m. – Tommy Europe’s Shred Bootcamp, Registration encouraged. Cost: $15

Saturday, June 4, 12:00 p.m. – What is Intuition?

Saturday, June 4, 1:00 p.m. – Get Your Mind and Body Back on Track

Saturday, June 4, 2:15 p.m. – Step into Intimacy

Saturday, June 4, 3:00 p.m. – Reasonable Sustainable Goals

Saturday, June 4, 3:30 p.m. – The best “de-stresser”

Saturday, June 4, 4:15 p.m. – Talk About It – mental health

Saturday, June 4, 5:00 p.m. – Support for Reaching Your Goals

Sunday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. – Talk About It

Sunday, June 5, 11:00 a.m. – Step into Intimacy

Sunday, June 5, 12:00 p.m. – Counselling, Resources and Accessing Support

Sunday, June 5, 1:00 p.m. – Get Your Mind and Body Back on Track

Sunday, June 5, 2:15 p.m. – Eliminating Inflammation

Sunday, June 5, 3:00pm – Equine Therapy

General admission tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door. Senior(60+)/student admission is $5 online and $10 at the door. Child admission for kids under 12 years of age are always free but must still register. Visit thehealthandwellnessshow.ca or smallhomeexpo.ca.

abbotsfordHealth and wellness