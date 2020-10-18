United Way welcomes Aldergrove to come together for a Wellness Wednesday

Oct. 21 open house will cover resources for food, transportation, and ways to keep healthy

United Way hopes to help Aldergrove residents with a Wellness Wednesday open house on Oct. 21.

People are encouraged to stop by between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the AV centre, 27566 Fraser Highway – beside Subway in FreshCo’s strip mall.

Val Hiebert, community builder with United Way, explained that the event will consist of community partners coming together to encourage people to live well.

“Fifteen people can come in at once and do a walk through,” Hiebert explained. “There will be table set up so people can sit and chat with whoever they’d like and access the resources they need.”

Similar events have taken place in the past, but Hiebert noted that this one is more COVID relevant.

“Issues COVID has seemed to have impacted like healthcare, transportation, and food access,” she said. “We want people to know that there are resources available in Aldergrove.”

Information on services and accessible resources at the Wellness Wednesday open house will include:

• Flu Shots

• Other Vaccinations

• Harm Reduction Equipment and Information

• Naloxone Kits

• COVID-19 Information

• HandyDART & Taxi Savers

• Better at Home

• Meals on Wheels

Hiebert also noted that haircuts will be safely given on a first come, first served basis. People must have freshly washed hair and comply with COVID restrictions in order to get a cut.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be available, plus all attendees will be able to take home a sandwich for lunch.

“That’s what local love looks like,” Hiebert added, inviting anyone looking for safe and relevant info to come visit.

