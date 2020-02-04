Upcoming cannabis workshop designed specifically for Langley seniors

A workshop for seniors about cannabis use will be held in Langley Feb. 21. (Jonathan Hayward/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s senior citizens have seen a dramatic shift in views, laws, and access to cannabis through the course of their lifetime – and it’s fair to say a few may have one or two questions on what the substance actually does.

At least, that’s what Masumeh Bakhshian, a member of Langley Seniors Professional Alliance, believes – she is hoping to help dispel any myths and rumours by providing different uses and facts through an upcoming workshop.

The alliance has been in existence for five years, organizing various workshops from Alzheimer and dementia awareness to “how to maintain a healthy brain.”

Now, the Medical Cannabis Workshop for Seniors will offer up information and discussion opportunities on Feb 21.

“Seniors love these workshops. They love to learn,” Bakhshian said. “We will be covering how to go about cannabis legally, what to ask your doctor, and what different strains can do.”

She said part of her inspiration for holding the workshop came from seeing seniors purchase or even use the wrong type.

“There’s a difference between medical and recreational cannabis. Seniors are spending money – far too much money – on cannabis that is not the right one,” Bakhshian explained.

According to Bakhshian, workshops of a similar nature, which have been held all across the Lower Mainland, are attracting one hundred guests at each.

She said the Langley workshop will contain a one hour info package presented by Jennifer Schvimer, a community engagement specialist who educates on cannabis.

They will cover topics ranging from what cannabis looks like to what the effects are, before opening the floor to questions.

Bakhshian said the workshop is only open to seniors, because the information will be geared to what cannabis can do to specifically help their needs.

“Chronic pain is the biggest reason seniors use medical cannabis,” she said. “It’s good for seniors to know that this is an option and how to go through the professional process.”

Of course, Bakhshian acknowledged that many seniors are still uncomfortable with the idea of legalized cannabis or even against the idea all together.

“Everyone is different and it’s about making an informed decision. People have said to me that ‘this didn’t help’ or they didn’t like the feeling,” she said. “Just come and listen and make your own decisions.”

The Medical Cannabis Workshop for Seniors will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., at Timms Community Centre (20399 Douglas Cres.).

People must call the Langley Seniors Professional Alliance at 604-427-2828 call to register before the workshop if they plan on attending.

