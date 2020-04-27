UPDATE: Langley community gardens reopen, with restrictions

Linwood Park community garden in Langley City has been reopened as an essential service. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Community gardens in Langley City and the Township of Langley have reopened, as of Friday, April 24th, with restrictions.

Notices issued by Langley City and the Township set out several rules for gardeners to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including following a schedule to limit the number of gardeners working on their plots at any given time in order to preserve social distancing.

Shared tools will not be available for use, and gardeners have been told to “bring and use their own tools and to wear gloves” and to take their tool homes.

As well, if they use a water hose, they are expected to wipe it down with sanitizing wipes before and after.

“If you are showing symptoms or have been out of the country, please do not enter the community garden,” the notice added.

Theresa Bulman, volunteer coordinator for the community garden at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, was “incredibly pleased” that she was able to return to the garlic, peas, carrots and sunflowers she had planted before the shutdown.

“They survived a month-and-a-half on their own without me,” Bulman laughed.

There are more than a dozen community gardens at various locations in both the City and Township.

READ MORE: Greenthumbs forced out of community gardens amid COVID-19 closures

The gardens were ordered closed by Langley Township on Monday, March 22, and Langley City on Wednesday, March 25.

One day later, on Thursday, March 26th, the province included all food production and distribution businesses, including those run by volunteers, on a list of essential services.

The list also includes things like farmers markets, subsistence agriculture as well as more industrial forms of agriculture.

READ MORE: Langley community gardens are growing in popularity

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) was readying their newest community garden at Douglas Park, but the unveiling and inaugural use were postponed.

Discussions about opening a new garden at Rotary Centennial Park in Langley City have also been halted.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLangley City