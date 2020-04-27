Linwood Park community garden in Langley City has been reopened as an essential service. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

UPDATE: Langley community gardens reopen, with restrictions

Keep a safe distance, bring a hand sanitizer and don’t share tools

Community gardens in Langley City and the Township of Langley have reopened, as of Friday, April 24th, with restrictions.

Notices issued by Langley City and the Township set out several rules for gardeners to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including following a schedule to limit the number of gardeners working on their plots at any given time in order to preserve social distancing.

Shared tools will not be available for use, and gardeners have been told to “bring and use their own tools and to wear gloves” and to take their tool homes.

As well, if they use a water hose, they are expected to wipe it down with sanitizing wipes before and after.

“If you are showing symptoms or have been out of the country, please do not enter the community garden,” the notice added.

Theresa Bulman, volunteer coordinator for the community garden at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, was “incredibly pleased” that she was able to return to the garlic, peas, carrots and sunflowers she had planted before the shutdown.

“They survived a month-and-a-half on their own without me,” Bulman laughed.

There are more than a dozen community gardens at various locations in both the City and Township.

READ MORE: Greenthumbs forced out of community gardens amid COVID-19 closures

The gardens were ordered closed by Langley Township on Monday, March 22, and Langley City on Wednesday, March 25.

One day later, on Thursday, March 26th, the province included all food production and distribution businesses, including those run by volunteers, on a list of essential services.

The list also includes things like farmers markets, subsistence agriculture as well as more industrial forms of agriculture.

READ MORE: Langley community gardens are growing in popularity

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) was readying their newest community garden at Douglas Park, but the unveiling and inaugural use were postponed.

Discussions about opening a new garden at Rotary Centennial Park in Langley City have also been halted.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A pin to remember the liberation of the Netherlands

Just Posted

Langley City council gives preliminary approval to tax cuts

Rollback in response to COVID-19 outbreak

UPDATE: Langley community gardens reopen, with restrictions

Keep a safe distance, bring a hand sanitizer and don’t share tools

A pin to remember the liberation of the Netherlands

Langley-Aldergrove MP invites residents to contact office to obtain 75th anniversary memento

Langley firefighters answer call for volunteers at Meals on Wheels

Township crews donated $2,500 to local charity

Mounties impounded cars of Lower Mainland speeders

Empty roads have attracted drivers going far, far too fast

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send visiting ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no visitors were stopped

Man who killed Abbotsford teen in 2005 loses bid to appeal conviction

Dustin Moir previously had two trials for the murder of Chelsey Acorn, 14, near Hope

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Most Read