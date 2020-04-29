UPDATED: Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honoured health care workers

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset were out flying upwards of 50 flags in Bedford Landing on a rainy Saturday morning.

The flags were placed at 22960 Jenny Lewis Avenue – raised in time for the nightly 7 p.m. celebration honoring essential workers.

Helga Carter, a rotary member and flag program organizer, said it was a very successful evening cheer.

“Many neighbourhood first responders joined in around the pond on Jenny Lewis Ave for this special flag occasion commemorating them. Some families danced on the sidewalk, others on their porches,” carter said. “No worries; everyone was well-spaced between family groups.”

READ MORE: Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Danny Grant played music and encouraging claps and cheers sounds from his porch before launching into his nightly rendition of O Canada to inspire and pay tribute to Canadian front line workers.

Dozens of Bedford Landing residents came out to show their support for health care workers by making some noise and socializing from a distance with their fellow neighbours.

The flags are lined up on the sidewalk and, weather permitting, Carter said will remain along Jenny Lewis Avenue for the time being.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
SHARE: I love Mom because…

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge seniors home is over, Fraser Health confirms

One staffer was diagnosed with the coronavirus

SHARE: I love Mom because…

Tell us a favourite new tradition you’ve started with your mother during the COVID pandemic

UPDATED: Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honoured health care workers

VIDEO: A flag is flown in Langley City to remember workers killed, injured or sickened on the job

Public ceremony is cancelled due to COVID-19

Langley firefighters pull back from special events

A flood of requests followed some special drive-by honour events in March

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

Most Read