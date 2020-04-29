UPDATED: Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset honoured health care workers

Members of the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset were out flying upwards of 50 flags in Bedford Landing on a rainy Saturday morning.

The flags were placed at 22960 Jenny Lewis Avenue – raised in time for the nightly 7 p.m. celebration honoring essential workers.

Helga Carter, a rotary member and flag program organizer, said it was a very successful evening cheer.

“Many neighbourhood first responders joined in around the pond on Jenny Lewis Ave for this special flag occasion commemorating them. Some families danced on the sidewalk, others on their porches,” carter said. “No worries; everyone was well-spaced between family groups.”

READ MORE: Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Danny Grant played music and encouraging claps and cheers sounds from his porch before launching into his nightly rendition of O Canada to inspire and pay tribute to Canadian front line workers.

Dozens of Bedford Landing residents came out to show their support for health care workers by making some noise and socializing from a distance with their fellow neighbours.

The flags are lined up on the sidewalk and, weather permitting, Carter said will remain along Jenny Lewis Avenue for the time being.

