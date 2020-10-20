Variety BC hosts virtual silent auction to help children with special needs

One Night in the Valley was initially set to happen at Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove

One Night In Auction hosted by Variety BC. (Variety BC/Special to The Star)

Variety’s ‘One Night In’ Auction is live!

By bidding on silent auction items, people can help special needs kids who come to Variety BC for financial support and resources needed to thrive.

The One Night in the Valley fundraising gala had initially been moved from Cloverdale to Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove.

COVID-19 postponed the April event until it was reorganized as a virtual fundraiser.

Langley country music star Dallas Smith performed at last year’s gala, helping raise more than $155,000 for the cause.

This year’s auction includes items including A Moment in Wine Package with SKY Helicopters & Glass House Estate Winery, a two-night getaway at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, a West Coast Adventure in Tofino and an exclusive Private Backyard Concert with Dave Hartney.

READ MORE: Variety gala moves east to Langley

With the money we raise from this year’s ‘One Night In’ Auction, Variety BC will continue to help all of the families who come to Variety BC for help.

Event organizers said it’s been a record number of families coming to Variety in need of support.

Mobility equipment, specialized therapies, counselling, tutoring and physiotherapy are just a few of the resources and supports that special needs kids across the province can access through Variety BC.

Variety BC and our supporters are committed to helping as many special needs kids as possible each year.

The ‘One Night In Auction’ is on now and ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

People can place bids on silent auction items or make a one-time donation to Variety BC here.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove