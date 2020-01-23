Variety gala moves east to Langley

The second annual One Night in the Valley fundraiser moves to Glass House Estate Winery in April

Dallas Smith had his One Night in the Valley audience jumping out of their seats at the Cloverdale Agriplex. The night raised $155,000 for Variety BC’s special needs kids. (Liz Anderson photo)

A charity event for sick kids is moving out to Langley this spring.

Variety – the Children’s Charity announced today (Thursday) that their One Night in the Valley fundraising gala will be relocating to South Langley in April.

Last year’s event was held in Cloverdale last spring, featuring Langley’s own country music star Dallas Smith, and raised about $155,000 for the cause.

This year, it will be held at Glass House Estate Winery on Saturday, April 4 with the Joseph Richard Group returning as the presenting sponsor and Preston Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd. signing on once again as the title sponsor.

“We along with the Joseph Richard Group and Preston GM are so excited to be bringing One Night in the Valley back for its second year,” said Cally Wesson, CEO for Variety BC.

“Last year’s event was an amazing night where the incredibly supportive people of the Fraser Valley got together to enjoy some phenomenal country entertainment while fundraising for kids with special needs in their very own communities. We cannot wait to do it again this year and help even more Fraser Valley families.”

“We are humbled to continue working in partnership with Variety – the Children’s Charity,” said Ryan Moreno, co-founder & CEO, Joseph Richard Group.

“And we are honoured to bring this year’s gala to our very own Glass House Estate Winery, along the Campbell Valley Wine Route in South Langley.”

Peter Heppner, president of Preston Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd. was charged to see the event moving to Langley.

“It is a tremendous honour to continue our support of Variety BC’s efforts to raise awareness and funds for kids with special needs in the Fraser Valley,” Heppner said. “This year’s country night gala will once again showcase an award-winning lineup of new Chevrolet and GMC trucks at an outstanding venue. Somehow country music and pickup trucks just seems the perfect fit.”

The evening’s festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with Preston GM’s red carpet tailgate party, before the action moves inside to the conservatory for the Quiring Trucking sponsored reception. That’s followed by a country barbeque feast catered by Blank Canvas Catering, a division of the Joseph Richard Group.

As well, there will be both a live and silent auction, along with a whiskey tasting lounge plus musical guest, local country artist Dave Hartney, and a DJ dance party.

Tickets to One Night in the Valley are available for $299 or a corporate table of 10 can be purchased for $5,000.

Variety – the Children’s Charity steps in where health care ends providing direct help to children with special needs in B.C. For more than half a century, Variety has ensured children have the support to reach their potential.

Since 2010, Variety has distributed more than $30 million in funding to families and organizations in communities all across the province.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, people can contact Meghan Bradner at 604-268-3883 or via email at meghan.bradner@variety.bc.ca.

